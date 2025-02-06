Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Discovers About Lakshmi’s Pregnancy, Neelam Angry

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with compelling storylines for the last almost four years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Karishma argues with Neelam, highlighting that she won’t let her spoil Aayush’s life. Neelam tries or convince Karishma that she will resolve her issues with Shalu and they will leave happily after Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) leaves.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam tries to take Karishma by her side, telling her to trust her. She tells her that if she doesn’t want Shalu, then after Lakshmi leaves, she will make sure that she separates Shalu and Aayush, but Karishma looks unsatisfied. On the other hand, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka reach the hospital, where Kiran makes a shocking revelation about Lakshmi’s pregnancy.

Discovering about Lakshmi pregnancy, Malishka gets worried. Rishi worries about Lakshmi and as he sees her requests her not to leave him alone ever. Rishi hugs Lakshmi, bringing them close in a emotional moment. But Neelam gets angry seeing Rishi and Lakshmi together.

Will Neelam find out about Lakshmi’s pregnancy?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?