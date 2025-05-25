Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Jailed, Rishi Vents Out His Anger

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. As Malishka accuses Lakshmi of Neelam’s murder, she accepts this, leaving everyone shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi expresses his frustration with Lakshmi as she accepts that she killed Neelam. Rani and Shalu try to convince Lakshmi not to lie. However, Lakshmi takes the blame on her as she sees the CCTV footage in which she spots Paro near the chandelier’s rope and, to save her daughter, she takes the blame on her.

Rishi sends Lakshmi to the jail. Lakshmi feels terrible and helpless. Later, Rishi comes to meet Lakshmi in the jail and confronts her. He asks her why she killed Neelam and vents out his anger. Rishi tells Lakshmi that he loved her and in return he gave him the biggest pain. As Rishi talks rudely with Lakshmi, Aayush comes and tries to calm him. However, Rishi breaks down in tears which leaves Lakshmi heartbroken.

