Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bhavesh Taunts Raunak, Prarthana Gets Kidnapped

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the last eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh misses Prarthana as she leaves from his life. Raunak gets pissed as Smita is arrested.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana takes a cab to arrive at her place and as she asks the cab driver to open the door as she wants to step out, the driver asks Prarthana if she looks fool, creating an intense moment. Prarthana tries to save herself but soon a few more people gather and try to kidnap her. However, Preeta oversees the kidnapping of Prarthana and attempts to save her.

On the other hand, Shivansh tries to make himself tough. He tells himself not to think anything about Prarthana. Raunak bumps into Bhavesh, who taunts him. Bhavesh, in a sarcastic tone, tells Raunak that if he couldn’t marry Prarthana, Raunak couldn’t do the same. He reveals that Shivansh married Prarthana to seek revenge on Raunak’s family, which makes him angry.

Will Raunak and Prarthana reunite?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.