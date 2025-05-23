Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Confronts Payal, Shivansh Misses Prarthana

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last eleven years with interesting ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Bua Maa blackmails Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and convinces her to leave Shivansh’s house. On the other hand, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) is pissed as Smita gets jailed.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting twist when Raunak tries to find the truth. Raunak, in frustration, tries to discover the truth. He doubts Payal and confronts her. He asks Payal why she attended Shivansh and Prarthana’s reception even though she wasn’t invited. Raunak’s straightforward interrogation leaves Payal worried.

On the other hand, Preeta brings clueless Prarthana to her house. She expresses her worry and asks what pain she has. Prarthana tries to hide her pain but Preeta tells her that she knows it all and asks her to share with her as this will make her feel better. Prarthana gets emotional as Preeta extends her support. While Shivansh struggles as she recalls memories of Prarthana. However, for his revenge, Shivansh tells himself that he should not remember anything related to Prarthana, ignoring his feelings of missing Prarthana.

Is Shivansh getting attracted to Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.