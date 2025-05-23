Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Accuses Lakshmi Of Neelam’s Murder, Lakshmi Accepts Her Crime

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Neelam dies, becoming a victim of Malishka, Anushka, and Kiran’s conspiracy.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a nail-biting twist during Neelam’s prayer meeting. Amidst the intense moment, Malishka accuses Lakshmi of Neelam’s murder. She highlights that Neelam used to dislike Lakshmi, which is why Lakshmi killed her. However, Lakshmi takes a stand for herself, stopping Malishka’s nonsense.

Lakshmi tells everyone that she didn’t do anything to Neelam but accuses Malishka, revealing that she heard her and Anushka talking to each other. Lakshmi also reveals that Malishka and Anushka wanted to stop Shalu and Aayush’s marriage, and to do so, they targeted Neelam. Kiran confronts Lakshmi, asking her how she can blame Malishka.

Shalu and Rano also stand in support of Lakshmi. But Malishka emphasizes that Lakshmi killed Neelam because she didn’t allow her to live in the house. Meanwhile, the police officer arrives, and Malishka makes him believe that Lakshmi killed Neelam. In a shocking twist, Lakshmi accepts that she killed Neelam, leaving Malishka surprised.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Though Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans to separate them. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.