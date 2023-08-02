Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s plan to stop the wedding backfires

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) attempt to stop Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) wedding takes a dangerous turn. As he sneaks into the Oberoi mansion, he is spotted by Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), who viciously attacks him and renders him unconscious. Seizing the opportunity, Vikrant hides Rishi away and deceives Neelam when she senses danger. With Rishi’s life in jeopardy, Vikrant returns to the mandap to marry Lakshmi.

Vikrant and Lakshmi perform wedding vows when suddenly Lakshmi stops. Everyone gets shocked by Lakshmi’s action. Soon, she mentions that she won’t get married to Vikrant until Rishi reaches home. The families are forced to wait with Lakshmi for Rishi to attend her wedding.

In the coming episode, Aayush plans to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. He brings in his friend, who claims to be Vikrant’s wife, Sarika. However, Vikrant manages to spoil Aayush’s plan. He makes the girl confess the truth by putting up an act. Soon, she reveals that she came to stop the wedding on Aayush’s order.

OMG! How will Lakshmi react to Aayush’s plan?

