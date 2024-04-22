Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Ayush Spot Shalu In Market, Neelam Gets Scared

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. As seen so far, Malishka gets excited about her wedding anniversary and plans on what gifts she wants from Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In contrast, Ranjeet collides with Malishka’s car. Later, Ranjeet tries to follow Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), but he fails to do so. On the other hand, Shalu witnesses Ranjeet in the market.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 919 22nd April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting moment when Rishi calls Lakshmi and invites her to the wedding anniversary party. Later, Lakshmi cries unstoppably, expressing her life with Rishi and the gift she has received from him, Parvati. On the other hand, Neelam gets scared hearing the astrologer predict Rishi’s future and the problems that might come. Soon, Rishi comes to the market, where Lakshmi gets ready for the party. However, Ayush is shocked to spot Shalu in the market.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi meet this time?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

