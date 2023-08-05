ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Pandit halts Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding

Sonali mistakenly drops the kalash which shocks the pandit. He reveals it to be an inauspicious moment and asks the couple to begin the wedding procedure in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 12:04:05
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Pandit halts Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding 840708

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, after Aayush fails to halt the wedding, Vikrant resumes taking wedding vows with Lakshmi. However, a shocking twist unfolds when Shalu takes an extreme step to put an end to the wedding.

In a desperate bid to stop the marriage, Shalu brandishes a knife and places it dangerously close to her neck, threatening to harm herself if Lakshmi doesn’t call off the wedding. Lakshmi is left stunned and deeply concerned for Shalu’s safety.

The Oberoi family manages to stop Shalu from hurting herself. Neelam gets angry at Shalu, Bani, and Aayush for their various acts to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. Hence, he makes a firm decision. She locks Shalu, Bani, and Aayush in a room until the wedding ends.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Vikrant again come to the dais to complete the wedding procedure. However, Sonali mistakenly drops the kalash which shocks the pandit. He reveals it to be an inauspicious moment and asks the couple to begin the wedding procedure. Vikrant gets shocked and refuses to do so. Lakshmi and the family find Vikrant’s behaviour weird.

OMG! Will Rishi reach on time to stop the wedding?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma 840365
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh gets shocked to see Preeta at his office 840704
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh gets shocked to see Preeta at his office
Meet spoiler: Shagun hits Shlok with a rod 840702
Meet spoiler: Shagun hits Shlok with a rod
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room 840594
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 840580
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent 840577
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent
Latest Stories
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma 840361
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma
Spy Is Tiger Gone Haywire 840699
Spy Is Tiger Gone Haywire
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature 840682
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature
Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It 840670
Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Sequin Saree; Aditi Bhatia Loves It
The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840691
The Archies’ Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique 840622
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique
Read Latest News