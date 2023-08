Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Pandit halts Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, after Aayush fails to halt the wedding, Vikrant resumes taking wedding vows with Lakshmi. However, a shocking twist unfolds when Shalu takes an extreme step to put an end to the wedding.

In a desperate bid to stop the marriage, Shalu brandishes a knife and places it dangerously close to her neck, threatening to harm herself if Lakshmi doesn’t call off the wedding. Lakshmi is left stunned and deeply concerned for Shalu’s safety.

The Oberoi family manages to stop Shalu from hurting herself. Neelam gets angry at Shalu, Bani, and Aayush for their various acts to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. Hence, he makes a firm decision. She locks Shalu, Bani, and Aayush in a room until the wedding ends.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Vikrant again come to the dais to complete the wedding procedure. However, Sonali mistakenly drops the kalash which shocks the pandit. He reveals it to be an inauspicious moment and asks the couple to begin the wedding procedure. Vikrant gets shocked and refuses to do so. Lakshmi and the family find Vikrant’s behaviour weird.

OMG! Will Rishi reach on time to stop the wedding?

