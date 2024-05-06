Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Get Into Romantic Mood

Zee TV’s popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Balaji Telefilms, and it is gearing up for an interesting twist. As seen so far, Lakshmi breaks down after witnessing Malishka and Rishi together. Later, Lakshmi decides to return to Gurdaspur and asks Shalu to stay in Mumbai. However, Shalu consoles Lakshmi and makes her feel better. She makes it clear that she won’t leave Lakshmi alone any day.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting drama when Rishi comes to Lakshmi’s home. Rishi decides to meet Paro’s mother, ‘Lakshmi teacher’. When he arrives, he finds Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi enters the house and helps Lakshmi. In the intense moment, Rishi and Lakshmi get lost. Soon, a neighbor comes in and interrupts them. Lakshmi smartly pretends that she is hurt and asks the neighbor to go, while Rishi worries about her. But soon, he finds out that Lakshmi is pretending.

Later, Rishi comes to meet the ‘Lakshmi teacher,’ unaware that the ‘Lakshmi teacher’ is only the real Lakshmi. Lakshmi tries to hide from Rishi as she doesn’t want him to know that Paro is his and Lakshmi’s daughter.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?