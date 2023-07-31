ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant fails to get caught by Neelam

Vikrant attacks Rishi and renders him unconscious. Seizing the opportunity, Vikrant hides Rishi away and deceives Neelam when she senses danger in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023 11:16:27
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant fails to get caught by Neelam 839208

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, determined to save Lakshmi from marrying Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), Rishi rushes to the venue. However, fate seems to have other plans as his car breaks down amidst heavy rain, leaving him desperate and worried. As the clock ticks, Rishi’s race against time intensifies.

Lakshmi heads to the mandap to marry Vikrant. Meanwhile, Rishi rushes to the Oberoi mansion, determined to halt the wedding. However, his plans are foiled when a group of men attacks him at the gate, intent on preventing his entry. Undeterred, Rishi heroically takes on the goons, engaging in a fierce battle to reach Lakshmi before it’s too late.

In the coming episode, Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) attempt to stop Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) wedding takes a dangerous turn. As he sneaks into the Oberoi mansion, he is spotted by Vikrant, who viciously attacks him and renders him unconscious. Seizing the opportunity, Vikrant hides Rishi away and deceives Neelam when she senses danger. With Rishi’s life in jeopardy, Vikrant returns to the mandap to marry Lakshmi.

Will Rishi escape Vikrant’s trap and save Lakshmi from a dreadful fate?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet 839219
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers 838974
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal 838871
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail 838865
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons 838787
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer 838780
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know the truth? 839214
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know the truth?
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read 839210
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested 839209
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested
Shatrughan Sinha On His ‘Most Favourite’ Mumtaz As She Turns A Year Older On July 31, 2023 839206
Shatrughan Sinha On His ‘Most Favourite’ Mumtaz As She Turns A Year Older On July 31, 2023
Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina's marriage is over; headed for a divorce 839203
Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina’s marriage is over; couple headed for a divorce
Pawan Kalyan’s Bro..A Charming Take Life & Debt 839196
Pawan Kalyan’s Bro..A Charming Tale of Life & Debt
Read Latest News