Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant fails to get caught by Neelam

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, determined to save Lakshmi from marrying Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), Rishi rushes to the venue. However, fate seems to have other plans as his car breaks down amidst heavy rain, leaving him desperate and worried. As the clock ticks, Rishi’s race against time intensifies.

Lakshmi heads to the mandap to marry Vikrant. Meanwhile, Rishi rushes to the Oberoi mansion, determined to halt the wedding. However, his plans are foiled when a group of men attacks him at the gate, intent on preventing his entry. Undeterred, Rishi heroically takes on the goons, engaging in a fierce battle to reach Lakshmi before it’s too late.

In the coming episode, Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) attempt to stop Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) wedding takes a dangerous turn. As he sneaks into the Oberoi mansion, he is spotted by Vikrant, who viciously attacks him and renders him unconscious. Seizing the opportunity, Vikrant hides Rishi away and deceives Neelam when she senses danger. With Rishi’s life in jeopardy, Vikrant returns to the mandap to marry Lakshmi.

Will Rishi escape Vikrant’s trap and save Lakshmi from a dreadful fate?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!