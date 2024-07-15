Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Enters The Borewell To Save Paro, Rishi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting dramas in the past few days with Paro falling into the borewell and Rohan jumping to accompany her. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) decides to save her daughter by herself. She asks the rescuers to allow her to go inside and widen the passage of the borewell to save Paro and Rohan. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) insists on going inside, but Lakshmi stops him and asks him to stay out. Later, Lakshmi prepares to go inside the borewell, but Malishka worries about Rishi and Lakshmi’s closeness.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi get ready to enter the borewell wearing safety clothes. Taking God’s name, Lakshmi jumps slowly. Hanging on the harness, Lakshmi starts removing the spoil layer and fills it in a bag. However, she faces many challenges inside the borewell. On the other hand, Shalu cries upon Lakshmi entering the borewell. She expresses her fear to Aayush, who consoles her. Witnessing this, Anushka taunts Shalu and asks her to stay away from Aayush. On the other hand, the intense situation leaves Rishi distressed.

As the situation turns weird, Rishi also plans to enter the borewell as per the new behind-the-scenes shared by the lead actor Rohit Suchanti.

It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns Lakshmi and Rishi will face while saving Paro and Rohan.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?