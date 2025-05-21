Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Tries To Hit Shivansh, Prarthana Becomes Victim Of Accusations

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) I’m pursuit of bringing back Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) into his life ruins Shivansh and Prarthana’s reception ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting drama. As Smita gets arrested, Raunak becomes angry, and he comes to meet Shivansh. Raunak confronts Shivansh for getting his mother arrested. Shivansh warns him and asks him to control his actions. However, Raunak tries to hit him but Shivansh holds him and warns him.

After Raunak leaves, his cell phone rings and Bua Maa highlights that Raunak might have forgotten his phone during the fight with Shivansh. Shivansh answers the call and Payal informs him that Prarthana is behind Smita’s arrest, unaware that Shivansh is on the call.

As Prarthana returns home, Shivansh makes a shocking revelation that leaves her in splits. Shivansh tells Prarthana that she is behind Smita’s arrest, leaving Prarthana clueless and shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.