Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Salman Khan calls Munawar Faruqui ‘thanda’, bashes him for his half-hearted game

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, has left viewers on the edge of their seats as the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes a strong stance against contestant Munawar Faruqui. Every weekend, Salman plays the dual role of mentor and critic as he engages with the Bigg Boss contestants. In the latest promo, the spotlight is on Munawar Faruqui, a contestant known for his wit and humor.

The tension escalates as Salman questions Munawar about the nature of entertainment and what the audience truly desires. Using his trademark humor, Salman asks, “Do fans like boring things or interesting things?” Munawar, known for his quick wit, responds with “Of course, interesting things.” However, things take a turn when Salman confronts Munawar about his perceived lack of enthusiasm in the house.

Salman doesn’t mince words as he tells Munawar, “Toh iss ghar main aap mujhe voh thandi cheez lagte ho.”. Salman said, “Aapko lagta hai ki ek reality show jeet ne ke baad, aapko iss show ki poori pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai. Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai, aapne crack kar liya hai toh please mujhe samjha do yaar taaki har ek picture humari pehli wali se behtar aur bigger ho.”

He added, “Accha naam kamane ke baad pata nahi apne past ke dard naak kisse dohraane main unko kya khushi milti hai. Munawar, yeh voh wale music ya dance reality show nahi hain jahan performance ke pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat toh yeh hai ki kal Munawar agar iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain, toh iss ghar ki story par koi farak nahi padega.”