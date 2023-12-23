COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’: Salman Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui’s hypocrisy towards Mannara Chopra

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, Munawar Faruqui admits that he had been waiting for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ because he is eager to know what was shown to the audience throughout the week, especially after wild card entrant Ayesha Khan’s scathing claims. His curiosity is put to rest as the megastar host Salman Khan drops perspective-altering truth bombs and reality checks, addressing all the issues of the house. The host first highlights that Ayesha Khan stormed into the house and after levying serious allegations of cheating against Munawar, the wild card entrant took a shocking U-turn, settling happily in the shaayar’s company. The biggest question it raises is whether any of Munawar’s relationships were true. The host gives the viewers a lot to think about when he questions Ayesha Khan’s motive for stepping inside the house. Will this vaar make a difference to the unmistakable chemistry between Munawar and Ayesha?

Continuing the blitzkrieg of reality checks, Salman Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui’s hypocrisy towards Mannara Chopra. He reveals that according to Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra doesn’t have a sense of humour and is giving off a weird vibe. The big question he poses is why does the shaayar not confront her about it. The host further underlines that during Munawar’s difficult phase, he appreciated the support he received from Ankita Lokhande and Rinku Dhawan. However, he did not acknowledge the comfort and emotional support Mannara gave to him, making her look desperate and needy for attention. Will Mannara distance herself from Munawar and put an end to their friendship?

