Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, produced by SVF Entertainment, the audience will see Lavanya trying to kill Deepika.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment, has seen nail-biting dramas revolving around Deepika and Chirag’s wedding. Chirag (Akkshit Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) tie the knot in a private ceremony with only Deepika’s father, Yashwant, ‘s presence. Later, Chirag and Deepika come home as bride and groom.

In the upcoming episode, Lavanya is shocked to see Deepika and Chirag as bride and groom. Chirag reveals that Deepika is now his wife, leaving Lavanya devastated. She feels betrayed and angry. She blames Deepika for stealing her son and Yashwant for helping him to do so. Lavanya, in anger, shares that she asked Deepika to die and never show her face again. But as Deepika ties the knot with Chirag, Lavanya tries to kill Deepika and goes near her to grab her neck, but Chirag intervenes and takes a stand for his wife.

Lavanya is shocked to see Chirag’s attitude towards Deepika. On the other hand, Janvi’s mother blames Yashwant for doing partiality with her daughter Janvi. Lavanya breaks her relationship with Yashwant and his family, upon which Janvi’s mother begs Lavanya not to leave Janvi, touching her foot. Later, Lavanya breaks her relationship with Chirag and reveals that he is not her son anymore, leaving Deepika devastated.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi and Akshit Sukhija, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show chronicles the love story of Deepika and Chirag and the societal and familial challenges they face.