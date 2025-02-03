Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag falls ill; Chandni and Ragini take care of him

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) breaking down after losing the custody of Ragini. As we know, Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) was given the custody of Ragini and none of Chirag’s plans worked to get the custody of Ragini back. This development played immensely in the minds of Chirag where he felt shattered after losing his daughter. The episode also showed an incident when both the kids will go out of Deepika’s house to meet their father. They will reveal before the magistrate that they want both their parents to be with them.

The upcoming episode will see the suffering of Chirag as he will feel lonely with Ragini not being with him. He will soon fall ill and wll feel weak. Soon, his daughters Ragini and Chandni will be seen at his bedside taking care of him. They will sing a lullaby for their father too. Also, the doctor will advise Deepika to give him proper medications on time. However, Mishka will try to come in between, accepting responsibility of taking care of Chirag.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.