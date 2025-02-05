Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Deepika faints; gets admitted to the hospital

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) being forced to bring Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) inside the Mittal house as his daughters Ragini and Chandni claimed that they wanted to live with both their parents. This prompted the Mittal family to welcome Deepika home with a grihapravesh. We also wrote about Chirag falling ill in due course of time, with food poisoning followed by high fever. The doctor asked the family to take care of him. While Mishka fought for supremacy with Deepika, the kids Ragini and Chandni were seen taking care of their father by singing a lullaby.

Now, soon after Chirag’s recovery, the family will face yet another obstacle. As we know, Deepika has been having some illness which triggers a cough at regular intervals. She will be seen fainting all of a sudden. Chirag will rush her to the hospital and get her admitted. It will be interesting to see if this care and concern of Chirag translates into feelings of love for Deepika.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.