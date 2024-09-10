Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Do Dooni Pyaar the Star Plus show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions will see Abhay being excited for his engagement. However, all his excitement will change into a tense moment when he will see his bride.

Do Dooni Pyaar the Star Plus television show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions has seen engaging drama with Kalyani Kashyap fixing the engagement of her son Dr Abhay (Gourav Sharma) with Ritu (Aleya Ghosh). However, the comedy of errors is that Abhay feels that he is getting engaged to his girlfriend Sakshi. On the other hand, Ritu feels that she has already met Abhay and has fallen for the man. However, that man happens to be Akshay, Abhay’s long-lost twin brother whose existence the family is unaware of.

The upcoming episode will see Abhay being excited as he has succeeded in convincing his mother of the girl he loves, without even revealing that he has been in love with her for a while. The fact that his mother hates love marriage, had forced Abhay to give his marriage a fixed alliance look. But on the day of the engagement, Abhay will be shocked to see the bride. He will see Ritu coming along with her family, and Abhay will be shocked to know that she is the bride. Abhay will wonder where the mistake happened and how he assumed that he is marrying Sakshi.

What will Abhay’s reaction be now?

Do Dooni Pyaar showcases the journey of Ganga and sheds light on the topic of forced marriage. Based in the city of Sonepur, Bihar, the Star Plus show is a tale of a girl named Ganga who has been neglected by her family since childhood and how, by twist of fate, Ganga gets married to Abhay, who hails from a rich and well-educated family as a result of Pakadwa Vivah. This is the time when the audience will witness a twist that will create an element of confusion and comedy as Abhay has a twin brother, Akash.