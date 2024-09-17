Do Dooni Pyaar Upcoming Twist: Abhay refuses to accept his marriage with Ganga; Kalyani sends Ganga back

Do Dooni Pyaar the Star Plus television show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions has seen engaging drama with Lalita being instrumental in getting the Pakadwa wedding of Ganga (Shivika Pathak) with Abhay (Gourav Sharma) done. On the other hand, Ritu (Aleya Ghosh) thought that Akshay (Goutam Sharma) was Abhay, and forced him to marry her. With both Ganga and Ritu married on the same day, their lives will now change.

The upcoming episode will see Lalita rejoicing in the success of getting Ganga married to Abhay, the suitor who rejected her daughter Ritu. Lalita and her family will be shocked when Abhay will reach home with Ganga in his wedding attire. He will narrate the story of being forced into a Pakadwa Marriage which will shock Kalyani. Kalyani will be further shocked when she will realize that the bride is Ganga.

Abhay will refuse to accept Ganga as his wife, and will cry before his mother. Kalyani will take te drastic step of dragging Ganga back home and leaving her with Lalita, who will be equally shocked at Kalyani’s move.

What will happen next?

Do Dooni Pyaar showcases the journey of Ganga and sheds light on the topic of forced marriage. Based in the city of Sonepur, Bihar, the Star Plus show is a tale of a girl named Ganga who has been neglected by her family since childhood and how, by twist of fate, Ganga gets married to Abhay, who hails from a rich and well-educated family as a result of Pakadwa Vivah. This is the time when the audience will witness a twist that will create an element of confusion and comedy as Abhay has a twin brother, Akash.