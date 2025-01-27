Exclusive: Aditya Deshmukh joins Param Singh and Sanam Johar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post its leap

Talented actor Aditya Deshmukh who was last seen in Colors’ Suhaagan has joined the cast of the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, post its leap. As we know, the present story of Rajat and Savi (played by Hitesh Bhardwaj and Bhavika Sharma) will head to its finale with the story reaching a happy ending, is what is reported in the media. As we know, the show will have its next set of leads. While names of Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sai Ketan Rao etc, were being talked about, it is Param Singh, Vaibhavi Hankare and Sanam Johar, who are all set to join the cast as the main leads on the show.

It is touted that Param Singh and Sanam Johar will play brothers in the show. We at IWMBuzz.com have heard exclusively that actor Aditya Deshmukh will also join the show, as one of the parallel leads. He will be another brother to Param and Sanam’s characters. It will be interesting to see how this new tale gets executed.

As for Aditya, he has featured in promising roles in TV shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Lag Jaa Gale etc.

