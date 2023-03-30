Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama wherein destiny finally brings Ayaan(Aakash Ahuja) and Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) together. We saw how Ayaan planned to bring the truth out of Faltu’s mouth. He threatened to jump off the construction building, if Faltu did not speak the truth.

At this juncture, Faltu refuses to speak the truth. Ayaan stages a fall, an accident wherein he falls off from the top of the building. Faltu will see Ayaan falling down, and will break down.

The coming episode will eventually see Faltu confessing loudly as to how much she loves Ayaan. Ayaan will answer her plea and will say that he too loves her. Ayaan will be fit and fine, and the viewers will see how Ayaan planned a fake fall in order to get the truth out of Faltu’s mouth.

Faltu will confess that she loves Ayaan. Ayaan too will tell Faltu that he loves her too. The two of them will be united, and Ayaan will promise to give Faltu a great future.

Ayaan will further tell Faltu that Tanisha wants to get out of his life and they will soon apply for divorce.

Will Ayaan and Faltu be able to make a happy start to their love life?

