Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen exciting drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) training at the academy. However, we know of how Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) has been troubled by this anonymous caller who claims that Ayaan is the husband of Faltu. Ayaan wants answers, but Faltu has denied it to be the truth. As we know, Sid does not want Ayaan and Tanisha to be together. He has been trying his best to draw Ayaan’s attention towards Faltu. However, Tanisha is unaware of this double-crossing that Sid is up to.

The coming episode will see Ayaan getting the call again, wherein the caller will tell Ayaan that Tanisha knew about this all the while. This will increase Ayaan’s desperation to know the truth.

Ayaan will go to confront Faltu yet again at the academy. Ayaan will question Faltu in front of her father and will ask about the secret related to her putting sindoor on her hairline.

What will Faltu reply?

