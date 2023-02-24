Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) joining the cricket camp. However, she is under the guidance of a coach Vishal who is not a straightforward man.

The coming episode will see Faltu getting into a trap. She will be lured by her friends to go to Vishal’s room to seek special tips. In the room, Vishal will massage her body on the pretext of teaching her tips. A video of the same will be taken and will be made viral.

This will destroy the image of Faltu in front of one and all. Kanika will call out an emergency meeting and will dismiss Faltu from the cricket camp.

Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Tanisha who will be on the way to their honeymoon will see the news emerging of Faltu being dismissed.

Ayaan will be seen badmouthing Faltu. It will be interesting to see if Ayaan will help out Faltu. Faltu on the other hand, will vow to prove her innocence.

What will happen next?

