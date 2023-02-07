Faltu: Faltu refuses to accept Tanisha’s job offer

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and family facing one problem after another. Faltu’s loss of vision was painful for the family to bear. However, with Tanisha funding for the surgery, the operation has happened.

But now, Charan has suffered a massive heart attack. He needs an immediate surgery to remove the blocks in his heart. Faltu needs more money and decides to go to Mumbai again to work.

At this juncture, there will be a dramatic twist. We wrote about a situation arriving which will put Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Faltu face to face again. Ayaan will ask Faltu whether she is ready to repay all her debts by becoming a servant in their house.

But before this could happen, Tanisha will plot and plan again and will send out an offer for job for Faltu. But Faltu will refuse the offer and she will not want to get into more debt with Tanisha and Ayaan.

How will Ayaan and Faltu get into the deal of work?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.