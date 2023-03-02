Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama wherein Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) is on the lookout for a proof against Vishal. However, she has laid her hand on a video which clearly suggests that someone in the Mittal house is behind this. Faltu now wants to know the person in the Mittal house who is against her. Meanwhile, Ayaan’s father is coaxing Ayaan to take up some counselling and forget the incidents with Faltu.

The coming episode will see Faltu starting to live in the chawl very close by to the Mittal house. From there she will get to know that the Mittals need a cook very badly. She will plan to go to Ayaan’s house as a cook in disguise.

Meanwhile, we have seen how Kanika has turned the tables and has asked Vishal and the girls in Faltu’s academy to point fingers at Ayaan, if they are questioned by Faltu.

