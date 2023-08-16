Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets kidnapped

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions is heading towards its end as the show is wrapping up this week. As we know, Ayaan has moved away from the life of Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and has given her a new opportunity to fulfil her cricketing goal. Faltu is selected for the National Team and she wishes to meet Ayaan and give him another chance. However, even before this could happen, Tanisha puts her plan in place.

The coming episode will see Ayaan being kidnapped by Tanisha’s men. Tanisha will not allow the union of Faltu and Ayaan. She will want Ayaan to get out of Faltu’s life totally. She will not want Ayaan to meet Faltu again at the match. She will want Faltu to go ahead and marry Neel.

Ayaan will be kept captive and Tanisha will operate Ayaan’s mobile and send messages to his family as though all is well. Tanisha will see to it that she makes the family believe that Ayaan is out for a business deal.

Faltu on the other hand, will believe that Ayaan will come to watch her game. Ayaan however, will be tied up in an unknown place and will not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.