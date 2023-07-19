ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Ayaan getting to know that Faltu was innocent all the while and that he saw only what he was made to see. How will Ayaan apologize to Faltu now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 14:31:48
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth 835093

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being separated by destiny and the misunderstandings that were forcefully created. Ayaan believes that Faltu has cheated on him and is ready to sign the divorce papers. When Janardhan tried to stop him, it was Charan who stood up for his daughter and told all that Faltu is innocent, but he will not like the fact that she gets into a scenario to prove her innocence. Charan was the one who asked Ayaan to end the chapter and divorce Faltu.

We saw how Faltu got dragged into the world of Neel who is a spoilt brat who is under the guidance of his grandfather. He fell ill and it was Faltu who admitted him to a hospital and took care of him.

The coming episode will however, be an eye-opener for Ayaan. He will start to get proof that Faltu might be innocent and that everything was planned and plotted smartly to look as it looked to Ayaan.

Ayaan will slowly get to know the truth and will be upset with himself. He will be upset at what he did to Faltu.

Will Ayaan get a chance to apologize to Faltu? Will Faltu ever forgive him?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran's rescue 835087
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran’s rescue
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London 835085
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhimanyu indulge in a dispute 835059
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhimanyu indulge in a dispute
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him 835048
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy goes against Anupamaa 835043
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy goes against Anupamaa
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family 834866
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family
Latest Stories
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home 835097
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty 835095
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty
Gigi Hadid and friend arrested in Cayman Islands for cannabis possession, fined $1000 each 835050
Gigi Hadid and friend arrested in Cayman Islands for cannabis possession, fined $1000 each
Joyland Is A Queer Classic 835045
Joyland Is A Queer Classic
Aziz Mirza On Shah Rukh Khan & Yes, Boss 835039
Aziz Mirza On Shah Rukh Khan & Yes, Boss
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4
Read Latest News