Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being separated by destiny and the misunderstandings that were forcefully created. Ayaan believes that Faltu has cheated on him and is ready to sign the divorce papers. When Janardhan tried to stop him, it was Charan who stood up for his daughter and told all that Faltu is innocent, but he will not like the fact that she gets into a scenario to prove her innocence. Charan was the one who asked Ayaan to end the chapter and divorce Faltu.

We saw how Faltu got dragged into the world of Neel who is a spoilt brat who is under the guidance of his grandfather. He fell ill and it was Faltu who admitted him to a hospital and took care of him.

The coming episode will however, be an eye-opener for Ayaan. He will start to get proof that Faltu might be innocent and that everything was planned and plotted smartly to look as it looked to Ayaan.

Ayaan will slowly get to know the truth and will be upset with himself. He will be upset at what he did to Faltu.

Will Ayaan get a chance to apologize to Faltu? Will Faltu ever forgive him?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.