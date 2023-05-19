ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets unwell in jail

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see a new twist with Ayaan getting unwell in the jail. Faltu will be worried as problems will mount on her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 May,2023 13:45:20
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets unwell in jail

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Tanisha and her mother bringing in problem after problem for the Mittal family to face. They have decided to sell JM Mart and also have arranged for the mortgage of the Mittal house. Janardhan Mittal is not able to take the stress and he has fallen ill.

Faltu (Niharika Chouksey), as we know, is trying hard to find out the man who is all ready to take over JM Mart. She wants to meet him and request him to not take over the Mittal business.

Amidst all this, Faltu will face another crisis. The coming episode will see Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) falling ill in jail. He will suffer from severe stomach pain and the doctor will be called to check Ayaan.

Faltu will also be called, with Ayaan being sick. The doctor will tell Ayaan that he has got a stomach infection and that it will be better if he can be given home-made food.

Faltu will promise to send food for him from home. However, she will hide the fact that their business and house are at stake, and also about Janardhan’s illness.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi makes a Mother's Day card for Imlie
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi makes a Mother's Day card for Imlie
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OMG!! Sai takes Virat's name during her Vat Savitri Puja
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OMG!! Sai takes Virat's name during her Vat Savitri Puja
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Vatsal Sheth To Play The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of This Twisted Love Story
Vatsal Sheth To Play The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of This Twisted Love Story
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu faces an uphill task
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu faces an uphill task
Latest Stories
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt learns how to greet in Korean, watch viral video
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt learns how to greet in Korean, watch viral video
I have always been mindful of staying in good shape: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
I have always been mindful of staying in good shape: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
Hindi Medium Turns 6
Hindi Medium Turns 6
Half Girlfriend, Full Masala On Cultural Clash
Half Girlfriend, Full Masala On Cultural Clash
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested
Big News: Krafton's BGMI game is back in India 10 months after suspension, deets inside
Big News: Krafton's BGMI game is back in India 10 months after suspension, deets inside
Read Latest News