Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets unwell in jail

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see a new twist with Ayaan getting unwell in the jail. Faltu will be worried as problems will mount on her.

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Tanisha and her mother bringing in problem after problem for the Mittal family to face. They have decided to sell JM Mart and also have arranged for the mortgage of the Mittal house. Janardhan Mittal is not able to take the stress and he has fallen ill.

Faltu (Niharika Chouksey), as we know, is trying hard to find out the man who is all ready to take over JM Mart. She wants to meet him and request him to not take over the Mittal business.

Amidst all this, Faltu will face another crisis. The coming episode will see Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) falling ill in jail. He will suffer from severe stomach pain and the doctor will be called to check Ayaan.

Faltu will also be called, with Ayaan being sick. The doctor will tell Ayaan that he has got a stomach infection and that it will be better if he can be given home-made food.

Faltu will promise to send food for him from home. However, she will hide the fact that their business and house are at stake, and also about Janardhan’s illness.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.