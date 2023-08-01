ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu enters Mittal house to take care of Ayaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Faltu entering the Mittal house to take care of the ill Ayaan. Read here at IWMBuzz.com to know wht happens next.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 14:25:19
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being determined to seek apology for all that he has done to Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and get her back in his life. However, Faltu is not ready to forgive him. We wrote about Ayaan standing outside Neel’s house in order to please Faltu. He did not care about the bad weather and the rains and stood firm outside Brijmohan’s house. The result of it is that he has developed a high fever, and Faltu was seen bringing him into Neel’s house and calling for the doctor too.

However, the Mittals soon took an unconscious Ayaan to his house. Faltu is left tensed at Neel’s house, worrying over Ayaan’s condition.

The coming episode will see Faltu taking the big decision of going to Mittal house to take care of Ayaan. Meanwhile, Ayaan will be treated and will also be put on oxygen support as he will have difficulty in breathing. The doctor will run some blood tests on Ayaan as he will not get back consciousness. At this juncture, Faltu will get in and will want to meet Ayaan.

However, Savita will not let Faltu meet Ayaan. But when Faltu will fight her way into Ayaan’s room, she will be sad on seeing him. When Faltu will touch Ayaan, he will show signs of moving. This will bring a ray of hope to doctors.

Faltu will be determined to stay and take care of Ayaan till he gets better in health.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

