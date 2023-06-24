ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets banned from playing cricket

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see evidences against Faltu being exposed, as a result of which she will be banned from playing cricket.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 13:40:54


Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking twists with the lovely life of Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) coming to a standstill with Ayaan getting to know the truth. Faltu has asked for an apology but Ayaan has removed her from his life. Ayaan has left his connect with the game of cricket and has sworn never to get back to the game. We saw him burning all his cricket equipment and taking a vow that he will never get near the game.

The coming episode will see Faltu getting into a big mess. Even though Faltu got cleared in front of the media earlier, Ayaan will see to it that Faltu is exposed for the sin that she committed in her game of cricket. Ayaan will get her trapped as he will not want to betray the game that he worshipped.

Yes, Ayaan will trap Faltu and get evidence that will expose that Faltu did try to play for Shanaya under a mask. With this, the cricket academy will ban Faltu for a phase of time. This will hurt Faltu a lot.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

