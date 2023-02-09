Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen major twists in the tale. We saw how Tanisha paid up for Faltu’s eye surgery and got her to recover. However Ayaan’s accident complicated things further. But now, Tanisha has created an impression in Ayaan that Faltu is greedy for money.

The recent episode wherein Tanisha struck a deal with Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) asking her to belittle herself before Ayaan worked wonders. Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) got so annoyed with Faltu that he ended up challenging her.

The coming episode will see Ayaan and Faltu getting into a challenge wherein Ayaan will ask Faltu to work as a servant at their house.

But when Faltu will come into the house, Tanisha will notice Faltu sporting the sindoor which will put her in shock. Tanisha will confront Faltu and ask her why she has accepted her marriage with Ayaan and sports the sindoor.

Will Tanisha read Faltu’s mind?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.