Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan and Savi being called by the police to identify Isha's dead body.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salvi) being affected by Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) words when he humiliated her on his birthday. Isha has lost her senses and she is not talking to anyone. Shantanu and Savi tried to talk to her but Isha was in her own thinking world.

We wrote about how Isha walked in the middle of the road, hallucinating seeing her little son Ishu on the road. A truck which was coming in her direction came very close to her, but she did not see it and react.

The coming episode will see Ishaan getting a phone call from the police who will inform him that they have got a dead body of a lady who matches the identity features given by Savi of Isha. He will ask Ishaan to bring Savi too to the morgue to check on the dead body and identify if it is Isha.

Ishaan will have tears in his eyes. It will be shown of both Ishaan and Savi going to the morgue to check on the dead body.

Ishaan humiliated Isha at the birthday party and called her a mother who left her son for her career. Savi showed Ishaan an old letter that Isha had written for Ishaan to prove that she has always loved him.

Is this really Isha? Or is it a dream sequence?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.