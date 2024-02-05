Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan forced by his family to add the ‘sympathy’ factor to his wedding

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being forced by Yashwanth Rao Bhosale to accept her wedding with Ishaan (Shakti Arora), as it will tarnish their family’s image if she walks out of the house. Savi has agreed to adhere to the request of the family. Ishaan has also promised Savi that she will be free to decide what she wants for herself, once things are under control.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Savi trying to adjust themselves in the same room. On the other hand, Reeva will be quite confused and will wonder whether all is fine in the marriage of Ishaan and Savi. She will continue to stay in the house, as she has got consent from Ishaan too.

Yashwanth Rao Bhosale will try to create a new buzz about Ishaan and Savi’s marriage. He will ask Ishaan to give out the news silently to the media that Ishaan has married a poor girl who has no family and is survived by only a sister who is on her deathbed. Yashwanth will want the sympathy factor to loom large so that the Bhosale family gets an advantage out of it.

However, Ishaan will refuse to accept that he did a favour on Savi by marrying her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1114 4th February Written Episode Update

Savi helped the police officers with their job when she gave details about the kidnappers and asked them to find them out.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.