Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan's emotional breakdown

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists that have changed the lives of both Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Savi has eloped from her house and has taken the rebellious route to get to her goals. On the other hand, Ishaan’s dreams are shattered by Reeva (Sumit Singh) who decides to go to London for her higher studies.

The coming episode will see Ishaan rushing to the Mumbai airport to meet Reeva before she leaves. He will see her with her parents but will see the smile on her face and will get a misunderstanding. Reeva will put up a smile for her parents, but will heart of heart, wait to meet Ishaan once before she leaves. But Ishaan will think otherwise and will walk out of the airport without even meeting her. Reeva will wait for him thinking that he would come.

Ishaan will have an emotional breakdown as history will repeat for him. As we know, his mother had left him during his childhood, when he needed her the most. And now, he will be left with painful feelings again.

Will Ishaan overcome this setback?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

