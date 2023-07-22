ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan's emotional breakdown

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan breaking down yet again, after Reeva will leave him. Ishaan will have an emotional breakdown.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 13:05:13
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists that have changed the lives of both Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Savi has eloped from her house and has taken the rebellious route to get to her goals. On the other hand, Ishaan’s dreams are shattered by Reeva (Sumit Singh) who decides to go to London for her higher studies.

The coming episode will see Ishaan rushing to the Mumbai airport to meet Reeva before she leaves. He will see her with her parents but will see the smile on her face and will get a misunderstanding. Reeva will put up a smile for her parents, but will heart of heart, wait to meet Ishaan once before she leaves. But Ishaan will think otherwise and will walk out of the airport without even meeting her. Reeva will wait for him thinking that he would come.

Ishaan will have an emotional breakdown as history will repeat for him. As we know, his mother had left him during his childhood, when he needed her the most. And now, he will be left with painful feelings again.

Will Ishaan overcome this setback?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

