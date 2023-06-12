Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai confident about Satya's recovery

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen major twists with Satya (Harshad Arora) confessing his love to Sai (Ayesha Singh). However, he fainted and is diagnosed to have had a nerve damage, which meant that he will be crippled without any movement in his legs. Sai is trying to build his confidence even while she is fighting her own battle as she has gotten to understand that she loves Virat.

We saw how Sai fell into the manhole and Satya was not able to save her. It needed a heroic act from Virat to save Sai. All of this has made Satya feel insecure.

He has asked this impertinent question to Sai whether she wants to go back to Virat. However, Sai is now indebted to Satya and has chosen responsibility over love, just like how Virat has been doing.

The coming episode will see Satya getting violent and hysterical and trying to tell Sai to return to Virat. He will believe that his life is over and that he will be confined to the wheel chair all his life. However, Sai will promise to stand by him and make him better too. Sai will start to work on his treatment and will plan to take Satya abroad for his surgery.

Will Sai’s confidence help in Satya’s recovery? What lies in store?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

