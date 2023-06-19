ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai motivates herself to fight the hijackers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai being motivated to fight the hijackers and save her family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jun,2023 13:15:12
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) not able to meet before she left for Germany with Satya. We wrote about how Sai wanted to meet Virat before going, but Virat stayed adamant and did not want to see Sai go. However, Virat later changed his mind and came home from the police station, but Sai was gone.

We now know of Virat cracking the puzzle and decoding that Ramakant’s men are planning a hijack of a plane. They rush to the airport and even ask airport authorities to stop all the take-offs. However, there will be drama in the coming episode where the flight from Nagpur to Mumbai will take off. The plane will carry all in the Chavan household. Even Sai who was to board another flight, will be asked to travel on this flight owing to the delay of the other.

Now, with all of them being on the same flight, Bheema and his men will hijack the flight and will hold Sai at gunpoint. There will be huge drama with them dictating terms and asking the pilots to not land in Nagpur.

Sai who will be worried and stressed, will remember her father and will decide to fight it out bravely to save her family.

What will Sai do? Will Virat be able to save the flight?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

