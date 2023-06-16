ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya's frank talk with Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Satya having a frank talk with Virat and tell him what is in Sai's mind.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 13:32:22
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) choosing her responsibility over love. She has decided to take Satya (Harshad Arora) to Germany so that he can go through his recovery. As we know, Satya is crippled after having a nerve damage. Satya however, knows of Sai’s sacrifice, as he has read the love for Virat that Sai carries in her.

Satya will in the coming episode, meet Virat. Satya and Virat’s frank talk will open up many things. Satya will not only tell Virat that Sai loves her, but will also tell Virat about their marriage being only a deal.

Virat will further feel bad that he was responsible for Sai’s decision to marry Satya. Satya will urge Virat to talk to Sai and unite in love.
However, Virat will want Sai to take her decisions and will vow not to interfere.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

