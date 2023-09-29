Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan's insensitive attitude

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama about Ishaan (Shakti Arora) finding Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to be characterless. He has always had his reasons to find fault with Savi and her attitude. We saw him sending Savi out of the college hostel after he got instigated by Kiran’s statement against Savi. Later, Savi and Ishaan got trapped in a big problem with goons, in which Ishaan saved Savi. However, when Savi went to the police station to lodge a complaint with ACP Bajirao Mane (Rishi Saxena), Ishaan felt that Savi got too close to the man for a reason. Ishaan’s stinging words where he questioned Savi’s integrity shook Savi. She was so very affected by the words that she finally decided to get back to Ramtek. When Isha (Mansi Salve) and Shantanu (Indraneel Bhattacharya) got to know about Ishaan’s insensitive behaviour they went to the Bhosale Mansion to confront him.

The coming episode will see Isha question Ishaan’s insensitive behaviour. She will condemn his thought process of assuming every girl to be characterless. She will ask Ishaan to get some goodness out of himself as he is her son. Isha will try to tell Ishaan that she sees her values in Savi even though Ishaan is born to her.

Will Isha’s words make Ishaan a better person?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.