Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s ex Roshni to bring new twists in Shiv and Surilii’s relationship

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii (Tina Datta) resolve their issues. Shiv tries to make up with Surilii by arranging a candlelight breakfast, but she stays stubborn, saying that none of his efforts will change her decision. Shivendra gets furious and hits his hand against the table, hurting himself. Surilii tries to help him, but he angrily informs her that he will leave for Ranak and not bother her anymore.

Shivendra convinces Surilii with his endless efforts and unconditional love. They share a moment of love after all the hurdles and challenges. Damayanti Devi face time them and asks them to come for Nishta Anushtan as per their traditions, and Surilii happily informs them that they will be standing by her side during the rituals. Meanwhile, Samar overhears the whole conversation and gets upset, knowing his plan to break the family apart is failing.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shiv take Diya to a toy shop, wherein Shiv bumps into his ex-girlfriend Roshni. Shiv has a conversation with her and returns to the car. Shiv soon decides to inform Surilii about his ex and mentions that Roshni has returned.

What twists will Roshni bring in Shiv and Surilii’s relationship?

