Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s ex Roshni to bring new twists in Shiv and Surilii’s relationship

Surilii and Shiv take Diya out to a toy shop, wherein Shiv bumps into his ex-girlfriend Roshni in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jul,2023 15:44:01
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv's ex Roshni to bring new twists in Shiv and Surilii's relationship

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii (Tina Datta) resolve their issues. Shiv tries to make up with Surilii by arranging a candlelight breakfast, but she stays stubborn, saying that none of his efforts will change her decision. Shivendra gets furious and hits his hand against the table, hurting himself. Surilii tries to help him, but he angrily informs her that he will leave for Ranak and not bother her anymore.

Shivendra convinces Surilii with his endless efforts and unconditional love. They share a moment of love after all the hurdles and challenges. Damayanti Devi face time them and asks them to come for Nishta Anushtan as per their traditions, and Surilii happily informs them that they will be standing by her side during the rituals. Meanwhile, Samar overhears the whole conversation and gets upset, knowing his plan to break the family apart is failing.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shiv take Diya to a toy shop, wherein Shiv bumps into his ex-girlfriend Roshni. Shiv has a conversation with her and returns to the car. Shiv soon decides to inform Surilii about his ex and mentions that Roshni has returned.

What twists will Roshni bring in Shiv and Surilii’s relationship?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

