Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Jeete realizes his love for Heer

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is seeing the family of Beant Singh being in trouble with a case going on, for his ancestral home. He has kept this hidden from his daughter Heer (Tanisha Mehta) who is studying law. She is about to give her final exam and he does not want his daughter to get dragged into family matters.

We have seen how Kuldeep has fallen for Heer. He returned the papers of the land back to Heer for which his mother Rajvinder and brother Jarnail are angry. Rajvinder is worried as her son Kuldeep might prove to be her weakness.

We saw how Jeete (Avinesh Rekhi) and Heer are very good friends. However, for Jeete, Heer is more than being a friend. But he does not realize their real rapport. However, his friends pray that Jeete soon realizes that he is in love with Heer.

The coming episode will see Jeete being moved and hurt when Heer’s mother will talk about getting her daughter married to Kuldeep. Jeete will get broken from the inside and will come home with a lot of worry. His friends will ask him to close his eyes and see what he sees. Jeete will not see Heer and will tell his friends that he is only a good friend of Heer. However, when forced to close his eyes again, he will see himself leading a happy life with his wife who is none other than Heer. This will make Jeete realize his love for Heer.

The coming episode will see Jeete deciding to confess his love for Heer on the day of Diwali.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 9 29th November Written Episode Update

Heer’s mother was impressed to see Kuldeep and wished and prayed that her daughter Heer got such a rich and handsome boy as her husband. This hurt Jeete.

What will happen next?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.