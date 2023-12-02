Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Kuldeep proposes Heer before his family

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Jeete (Avinesh Rekhi) realizing that he is in love with Heer (Tanisha Mehta). He was about to confess about his feelings in Heer. But Heer’s mother told Jeete about how she dreams that her daughter weds a person like Kuldeep. Heer’s mother wants Jeete to bring Heer to the Atwal house for the Diwali party. This stopped Jeete from expressing about his love to Heer.

On the other hand, Kuldeep is dreaming of winning over the love of Heer. He is dressed to kill and is ready to propose his love. He also tells his mother indirectly that he is in love.

The coming episode will however, see Rajvinder making the big announcement that she is going to fix Kuldeep’s wedding with a girl byname Tanya who belongs to a rich household. Immediately, Kuldeep will stop her, take the mike and will announce that his mother has got him wrong, and that he will marry Heer. Saying this Kuldeep will go on his knees before all assembled, and will propose Heer in style. Heer’s mother will be very happy while Heer will be confused.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 11 1st December Written Episode Update

Jeete decided to confess his love for Heer on the day of Diwali. With a red rose in hand, he wanted to meet Heer. However, Heer’s mother stopped him and told him about her desire of getting Heer married to Kuldeep.

What will happen next?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.