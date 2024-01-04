Imlie Spoiler: Agastya struggles to save his house

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen the separation track of Imlie (Adrija Roy) and Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) coming to the fore. As we know, Imlie and Agastya’s fake marriage has been exposed, after which Imlie has walked out of the house. Vishwa’s dirty plans have been put in place, with the Chaudhary’s being sent out of their own house.

Vishwa’s real face got exposed to the Chaudhary’s, and Imlie told them that she was helping Vishwa all through their plan. This tore apart Agastya and Imlie.

We saw how Imlie decided to stop putting the sindoor that she used to put, considering Agastya as her husband. This further hurt the sentiments of the Chaudhary family.

The coming episode will see Agastya’s struggle to get his house back. He will look into his finances and will wonder where he can take money from, to get back their house.

Imlie Ep 1047 3rd January Written Episode Update

Imlie got into Vishwa’s room to find proof to save Agastya. However, Agastya mistook Imlie and believed she had got close with Vishwa.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.