Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya meets with an accident; gets critical

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Dhairya meeting with an accident, after which he will get critical. Read to know what happens next.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 13:47:10
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui) getting to know the truth related to Chini (Seerat Kapoor) and Atharva’s (Karan Vohra) accident. Chini confronted Dhairya and asked him to start his life with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and allow the truth to die its own death. However, Dhairya wanted to tell Imlie and Atharva the truth and even advised Chini to tell it to both Imlie and Atharva.

However, a big tragedy will happen with respect to Dhairya. As we know, actor Zohaib Siddiqui has put down his papers and will move out of Imlie. The track ahead will show his death.

Chini and Dhairya will be talking when Dhairya will slip under the marbles and will fall off the balcony. He will be rushed to the hospital where Imlie and everyone will worry about his health. The doctors will say that Dhairya has had internal injuries and will not survive the fall. Imlie will be traumatized, and Rudra will break down. Atharva will console his father and will try to handle his emotions.

Will Dhairya succumb?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

