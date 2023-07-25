Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a big fight

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) trying to become independent, a working mother balancing well between her daughter and her job. Imlie has got a job and she is happy about it. Atharva (Karan Vohra) is helping out Imlie by taking care of Kairi when she is at work. The coming episode will, however, see Imlie getting jealous of the time that Atharva is enjoying with Kairi.

Atharva will plan a fun outing with Kairi on Sunday and this will anger Imlie. She will yell at Atharva and tell that Sunday is her day with Kairi. The girl will not like them fighting and will ask them not to fight.

However, Imlie and Atharva will get dragged into a big fight, which will open up wounds of the past. Imlie will again talk of how Atharva had left her, and this will hurt Atharva a lot.

Imlie will also be seen telling Atharva that he has taken all of her time with Kairi.

How will Imlie and Atharva patch up?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

