Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam Upcoming Twist: Gauri gives her consent to marriage; pre-wedding rituals to start

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam the Star Plus television show produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Vihaan (Zayn Ibad Khan) forcing Gauri (Khushi Dubey ) to marry him. He not only showed his real exotic avatar to Gauri, but also scared her and her family very badly. Vihaan, in the process, hurt his younger brother Arjun too. Vihaan has been desperate to get the consent of Gauri for marriage, as he knows that his marriage is the only way in which he can save his mother Veena.

The upcoming episode will see Vihaan exerting more pressure on Gauri to get her consent. Ultimately, the viewers will get to see the wedding drama in the show, with Gauri agreeing to the marriage. The pre-wedding rituals will kickstart with Roka and Mehendi. Amidst this, Veena will be angry at Vihaan for agreeing to marry a dancer. Vihaan in the upcoming track, will slowly get to see the good side of Gauri and will also realize that she is not a dancer.

Also, Gauri’s powers will also come to the fore in the coming track.

What will happen next?

Jaadu Teri Nazar is a Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan under her production house, 4 Lions Films. It features Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles and showcases the supernatural story of Daayan. It brings back the hit Jodi of Khushi and Zayn, who were earlier seen in Gul Khan’s web series Aashiqana. It is a supernatural thriller wherein the protagonist Vihaan is born to a daayan, and the female lead Gauri has supernatural powers.