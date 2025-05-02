Jamai No. 1 Spoiler: Tense Drama Unfolds as Riddhi Fights to Save Her Father-in-Law’s Life

In an upcoming high-stakes episode of Zee TV’s popular fiction show Jamai No. 1, viewers are in for an emotional rollercoaster as Simaran Kaur, who essays the role of Riddhi, steps into the spotlight with a heroic act that is set to leave audiences spellbound. In a dramatic turn of events, Riddhi finds herself in a life-or-death situation when her on-screen father-in-law suffers a heart attack. With no help in sight, she spots a nearby autorickshaw and, without hesitation, jumps into the driver’s seat to rush him to the hospital, showcasing her strength, determination, and unwavering love for her family.

Shooting for this sequence was a unique and challenging experience for Simaran. She is known for her commitment to authenticity and took it upon herself to perform the entire sequence without a body double. Despite never having driven an autorickshaw before, she took on the challenge head-on. With the support of the production team, she quickly learned the basics and successfully completed the scene under high-pressure conditions.

Talking about the experience, Simaran said, “This has to be one of the most different things I’ve ever done on set! I’ve never driven an auto before, so this was completely new. I learned how to ride it an hour before the take, adding this raw, real vibe to the scene. It felt unpredictable in the best way and gave me such a rush! Of course, we were careful and had all the safety stuff in place. But I’ve got to say, the team had my back; they were so patient and chill and made me feel supported throughout. It was refreshing to do something out of the box, and I’m genuinely excited for everyone to see this side of my character.”

While Simaran is all excited to have explored something completely new through this sequence, the real drama is just beginning. As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect a whirlwind of emotions, revelations, and turning points in Neel’s (Abhishek Malik) and Riddhi’s lives.

To find out what happens next, tune in to Jamai No. 1 every day at 7:00 and 11:00 pm, only on Zee TV!