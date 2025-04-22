Jamai No. 1 Spoiler: Kanchan’s Deception Pushes Neel Over the Edge — A Kidnapping Unfolds

The drama in Zee TV‘s Jamai No. 1 continues to keep viewers hooked with its unexpected twists. In an upcoming sequence, Abhishek Malik, who plays Neel, will be seen wearing the scary ‘Joker’ mask to kidnap his mother-in-law Kanchan (Papia Sengupta), shaking up the storyline. As Kanchan uses the incident to claim that Neel is mentally unstable, tensions rise, and the plot takes a sharp turn.

While the mask added a serious tone on-screen, it became a source of fun behind the scenes. Once the intense scene was wrapped, the actor couldn’t resist the urge to transform into a full-blown prankster. Abhishek used the ‘Joker’ mask to pull light-hearted pranks on his co-stars and crew. From surprising Kanchan to scaring background artists and makeup team members, he didn’t miss a chance to get a few laughs. But that’s not it. Abhishek, who has long been fascinated by the ‘Joker’s’ unpredictable nature and layered personality, shared that wearing the mask felt like a mini tribute to one of his favorite actors, Joaquin Phoenix, and his iconic portrayal of the character in ‘Joker.’

Abhishek said, “I’ve always been fascinated by the Joker; something unpredictable and intense about him sticks with you. I remember watching the movie Joker and being impressed by Joaquin Phoenix’s performance. So when I found out that I’d be wearing a Joker mask for a sequence, I was thrilled. Of course, this wasn’t the full makeup look in the film — I had the mask version. But honestly, I couldn’t help myself once the shot was done. I started sneaking up on people with the mask — first my co-stars, then the background artists, and even some crew members. And the funniest part, even when they knew it was me, they still got scared! I must’ve worn that mask ten times daily to catch them off guard. It turned into a fun little prank spree. Moments like these make the long shoot days more enjoyable — they keep the energy up and bring us all closer as a team.”

So, while the Joker mask was meant to build suspense on screen, it also brought unexpected laughter and camaraderie off-screen.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how Kanchan uses different tricks to convince Riddhi (Simaran Kaur) that Neel is unstable. Will Neel be able to prove himself stable?

To find out what happens next, tune in to Jamai No. 1, every day at 10:30 pm, only on Zee TV!