Zee TV’s Jamai No. 1 Spoiler: Intensified dance battle between Sayli and Riddhi

Zee TV’s Jamai No. 1 keeps viewers hooked with its gripping narrative and dramatic twists. One of the recent standout moments in the show was an intense dance face-off between Sayli (played by Sonal Vengurlekar) and Riddhi (played by Simaran Kaur). While the sequence brought sparkle, tension, and emotion to the screen, behind the scenes, it was a personal triumph for Sonal, who had to step well outside her comfort zone to deliver the performance.

Despite playing Sayli, a character who is portrayed as a trained dancer in the show, Sonal herself has never danced professionally before. She candidly admits that dancing was never her strong suit. So, when the script demanded a full-fledged dance battle with her co-star Simaran, instead of backing down, she chose to embrace the challenge. With limited preparation time, Sonal immersed herself in rehearsals, working tirelessly with the choreographer and even receiving helpful tips from Simaran, who plays her on-screen rival but was her biggest supporter off-screen.

Sonal said, “I was honestly a little nervous when I first heard about the dance sequence. Dance isn’t something I’ve ever trained in, so it was out of my comfort zone. But as an actor, I love taking on challenges, and I saw this as a chance to grow. The team was very supportive, especially Simaran; she helped me understand the beats and encouraged me. By the end, I felt like I had achieved something big; it took grit and grace. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love being an actor, you’re constantly learning, evolving, and surprising yourself and the audience.”

Sonal’s dedication added a layer of realness to Sayli’s character arc, making the face-off visually appealing and emotionally resonant.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Sayli doing everything she can to win Neel’s (Abhishek Malik) heart and come between him and Riddhi. But will she succeed in her plans, or will Riddhi’s love for Neel keep them together?

