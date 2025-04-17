Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta faints after killing Rajeev; Is Amruta pregnant?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) going in search of Rajeev after he kidnapped Nimmi. It was a shocking turnaround when Rajeev found that the Ahuja family had survived the bomb blast that he planned. In a fit of rage, he targeted Babita at first, after which he kidnapped Nimmi. Virat and Amruta went to save her, when Rajeev pointed the gun at Virat, threatening to kill him. Amruta who grew determined to end this tale, slit Rajeev’s throat with a sickle.

We had written about Rajeev’s tenure in the show ending soon, with Amruta slaying him. And with this, the show will see a new twist.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta ending Rajeev’s life in style. However, she will faint soon after the shocking development. There will be chaos with Virat rushing her to the hospital. It will be interesting to see if Amruta gets into the family way.

If the buzz is right, the show will soon get into a new phase with Amruta getting pregnant.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.