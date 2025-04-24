Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Manvi proves to be a threat to Amruta’s kid; Amruta walks out of Virat’s life

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators is on its way out, as the show will soon go off air. The drama has been at its peak with Amruta (Sriti Jha) having complications in her delivery due to her suffering from gestational diabetes. They needed a kidney donor instantly to save Amruta’s life. And without the knowledge of anyone, Virat (Arijit Taneja) allowed Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) and Abir (Pulkit Bangia) to get back at the Ahujas, when Abir convinced Virat to accept Manvi’s kidney for Amruta.

We wrote about Manvi and Abir returning to the Ahuja house which will leave everyone shocked. We also hinted to this being a part of the deal which Virat agreed upon, at the time of the kidney transplant.

The upcoming episode will see all being happy at the Ahuja house with Amruta and the newborn coming home. The Ahuja family will have a happy celebration where Virat and Amruta along with the baby girl, will cut a cake. Amruta will give the onus of naming their kid to Nimmi, which she will happily accept.

Amidst this, the return of a mentally challenged Manvi and Abir will lead to confusion in the house. Manvi will immediately pose to be a huge threat to Amruta and Virat’s kid. Amruta will question Virat as to what brought them here. Virat will tell his family that he brought them but will not able to tell them the reason. Amruta will go wild in anger and will walk out of the house and from Virat’s life with her daughter.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.